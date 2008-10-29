Now Fallout 3 Trailers Are Being Pulled As Well

More Fallout 3 advertising dramas! First it was subway adverts being pulled, now it's a bunch of online trailers, Bethesda politely requesting that a number of websites, including Shacknews (though, it must be noted, not us), remove any and all Fallout 3 trailers they'd ever posted, saying only the request was being made "in connection with ESRB's advertising guidelines". Guess there's something in those trailers that's not supposed to be in there. Good thing the ESRB acted so swiftly, and locked this down before the game was released, and...oh.

Bethesda Pulls Fallout 3 Marketing 'In Connection with ESRB Guidelines' [Shacknews]