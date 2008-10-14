Now, You *Can* Clean Your Wii Lens

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When Super Smash Bros. Brawl was released earlier this year, a small percentage of Wii consoles had problems reading the double-layer disc if there was grime caused by cigarette smoke on the lens of the disc drive. Back then, Nintendo issued this statement: "Nintendo has specialised cleaning equipment that can resolve this problem. (Please do NOT attempt to clean the lens yourself, as you may damage the system.)" Well, now you can clean it yourself thanks to Nintendo's first party lens cleaner. The Wii Lens Cleaner Set runs ¥800 ($US7.80) and is out sometime this month. Cigarette smoke cleaning is dandy, but why isn't there a stop smoking Wii game? Just think of the Wii-mote peripheral hi-jinx.

Ｗｉｉ専用レンズクリーナーセット [Nintendo]

