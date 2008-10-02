NPD's PC Sales Charts September 14-20

Don't look now, but there are real games on the bricks-n-mortar PC sales charts for the week. Real, honest-to-goodness, not-made-by-Maxis-or-Blizzard games. Don't believe me? Check out Warhammer Online at #1. Or Crysis Warhead at #4. Or, bless it, Stalker: Clear Sky, which doesn't just make the charts, it beats out World of Warcraft.
1. Warhammer Online
2. Spore
3. Warhammer Online Collector's Edition
4. Crysis Warhead
5. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
6. WoW: Battle Chest
7. Spore Galactic Edition
8. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
9. Stalker: Clear Sky
10. World Of Warcraft
[figures courtesy of NPD]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink