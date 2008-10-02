The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

NPD's PC Sales Charts September 14-20

Don't look now, but there are real games on the bricks-n-mortar PC sales charts for the week. Real, honest-to-goodness, not-made-by-Maxis-or-Blizzard games. Don't believe me? Check out Warhammer Online at #1. Or Crysis Warhead at #4. Or, bless it, Stalker: Clear Sky, which doesn't just make the charts, it beats out World of Warcraft.

1. Warhammer Online
2. Spore
3. Warhammer Online Collector's Edition
4. Crysis Warhead
5. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
6. WoW: Battle Chest
7. Spore Galactic Edition
8. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
9. Stalker: Clear Sky
10. World Of Warcraft

[figures courtesy of NPD]

