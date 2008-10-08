NPD's PC Sales Charts September 21-27

The latest bricks-and-mortar PC sales charts are in. They cover the week of September 21-27. As you expect, the words EA, Maxis and Blizzard feature prominently. But then so do the words Crytek, Firaxis and Traveller's Tales, so please, enjoy the variety.

1. Spore

2. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning

3. Civilization IV: Colonization

4. Crysis Warhead

5. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

6. WoW: Battle Chest

7. World Of Warcraft

8. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

9. LEGO Batman

10. WoW: Burning Crusade

[via Shacknews]