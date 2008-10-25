NXE Takes Pressure Off Retail - Microsoft

Xbox Live - so much more than a way of playing games against sweary 14 year olds. Live is also, according to Vice Prez John Schappert, an "online retailer" committed to making niche content more accessible.

"It's pretty hard to get retail distribution these days," says Schappert, "and shelf space continues to be a challenge."

This was one of the driving forces behind the recent New Xbox Experience update, he told MCV UK, "There are games coming that would not get the space at retail, and that's a big part of why we're refreshing the system."

Xbox: 'We're an online retailer' [MCV UK]