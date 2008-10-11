The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

NXE To Require 128MB, Microsoft Offering 'Storage Solutions' For Arcade Owners

At 128MB, the New Xbox Experience will be too big for some Xbox 360s to handle.

The entry-level Arcade box has no onboard hard drive, but Microsoft has promised to release 'Storage Solutions' to help out those who will otherwise miss out on key features.

Speaking to Xbox 360 Fanboy, LIVE's Major Nelson said, "To help ensure all Xbox LIVE members are able to download the New Xbox Experience and enjoy its new features, Microsoft will be offering storage solutions to the Xbox LIVE community. We are not sharing details of this offering yet."

