Obama Campaign: Put Down Those Wii-motes And Vote!

In a get-out-the-vote ad from presidential hopeful Barack Obama, the candidate is reminding voters that they need to make sure they actual do vote on Election Day, November 4. This new ad points out that you cannot make history on November 4 with a Wii-mote. (We'll take this to mean you can make history with a DualShock 3 or an Xbox 360 controller. Thank you very much Trophies and Achievements!) Obama, who is also running in-game campaign adverts in Burnout Paradise, has previously confessed his love for Pong.

Obama Asks America To Put Down Their Wii Controllers And Help 'Make History' [Multiplayer]