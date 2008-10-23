Official World of Warcraft Guild Crest T-Shirts

Just received word from Blizzard reps about this great new service for those who *know* their guild means more to them than any real world sports team ever could. Swagdog is now creating custom WoW apparel, converting your guild crest into a T-shirt or hoodie. It tricks it out with your guild name, character name, realm, and battlegroup. Plus icons for class, race, and faction. This is some very geeky gear... and I just wish they'd do a baseball cap with embroidered guild crest. That'd be my apparel of choice on this one.

World of Warcraft Custom T-Shirt Builder [warcraft.swagdog.com]