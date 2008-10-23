Official World of Warcraft Guild Crest T-Shirts

Just received word from Blizzard reps about this great new service for those who *know* their guild means more to them than any real world sports team ever could. Swagdog is now creating custom WoW apparel, converting your guild crest into a T-shirt or hoodie. It tricks it out with your guild name, character name, realm, and battlegroup. Plus icons for class, race, and faction. This is some very geeky gear... and I just wish they'd do a baseball cap with embroidered guild crest. That'd be my apparel of choice on this one.
World of Warcraft Custom T-Shirt Builder [warcraft.swagdog.com]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink