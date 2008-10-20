Okami Covers Finally Arrive

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Thus endeth this long tale of woe, of the IGN-Watermarked Okami art. It stretches back to April, when someone discovered that the box art image was actually repurposed from an Okami handout that IGN watermarked. Six months and two "now shipping!" notices later (the last in August), the damn thing finally arrived. Reader gamer4250 sent us a shot of it. If anyone has higher quality scans, send along and I'll include them. Who wants some sushi?

