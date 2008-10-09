Old Snake, Sephiroth Get Sackboyed For LittleBigPlanet

Kratos and Nariko aren't the only PlayStation properties getting the Sackboy treatment. Sony has announced at Tokyo Game Show that Sacks based on Old Snake from Metal Gear Solid 4 and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII will join the line-up of playable mascots in LittleBigPlanet. Looks like the relationships between Sony, Konami and Square Enix are still somewhat cozy. More details to come, but we have a quick question: who else just peed a little?
TGS 08: Sackboy Solid Snake and Sephiroth to join LittleBigPlanet [PlayStation.blog]
