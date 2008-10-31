Oneechanbara Bikini Zombie Slayers Party Trailer Is... Uh

Well, it does have everything you're really looking for in a Oneechanbara game — girls, bikinis, zombies, gore — but it fails in one key component. You really need to have the girls in the bikinis covered with the gore. At least now we know to expect the games — OneChanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad and OneChanbara: Bikini Zombie Slayers — in February of next year. Dibs on review copies!

