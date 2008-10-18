The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Pain Does Hollywood

Well LittleBigPlanet might be having some problems, but things are going just swimmingly for PSN title Pain, which is gearing up for the launch of an all-new level next month. Movie Studio is the game's take on Hollywood, with various popular movies spoofed and tons of new things to hurt yourself on. You'll find new single player modes, the return of Bowling and HORSE modes, and an all-new unlockable character in the form of Buzz from the popular quiz game series. Hit the jump for more details on the upcoming expansion.

PAIN: DA-WOOD & DA-MOCKRACY [PlayStation Blog]

