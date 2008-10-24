PAL PlayStation Store Update

I don't mean to alarm you, PAL users, but if you turn on your PS3s and head to the PlayStation Store, you'll notice something. Content. New content. Games, demos, music, even Rock Band content. I know, it's a shock, but if you start at Prince of Persia Classic and work your way down from there, one item at a time, taking it nice and easy, you should be OK.

Playable Content

* Prince of Persia Classic full game (£7.99/€9.99)

* Novastrike full game (£6.29/€7.99)

* Crash Bandicoot: Warped PS1 game (£3.99/€4.99)

* WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2009 demo (free)

* NBA 2K9 demo (free)

Add-on Content

* SoulCalibur IV Yoda add-on character (£3.19/€3.99)

* Buzz! Quiz TV "Horror Movies" add-on pack (£3.99/€4.99)

* Dead Space "Obsidion Suit" add-on (free)

* Dead Space "Scorpion Suit" add-on (£2.39/€2.99)

* Rock Band DLC (listed after the break)

* Civilization Revolution "Scenario Pack - The Victory Pack" (£0.79/€0.99)

* Civilization Revolution "Scenario Pack - Survival" (£0.79/€0.99)

* Civilization Revolution "Map Pack - Brave New World" (free)

* Civilization Revolution "Map Pack - The Surreal" (free)

* Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09 "Spyglass Hill" pack (£6.29/€7.99)

* Mega Man 9 "Hero Mode" (£1.19/€1.49)

* Mega Man 9 "Special Stage" (£1.19/€1.49)

* Mega Man 9 "Superhero Mode" (£1.19/€1.49)

* G1 Jockey 4 2008 "Additional Horses" pack 1 (free)

Music

* PAIN theme tune (free)

Videos

* Midnight Club Los Angeles trailer

* 5x GT Academy trailers

* Vampire Rain "Kill em all" trailer

* MotorStorm Pacific Rift trailer

* Burnout Paradise "Bikes" trailer

* EndWar "Voice Command" trailer

* 2x NHL 09 trailers

Themes and Wallpapers

* WipEout HD "Colour" theme (free)

* 2x Linger In Shadows wallpapers (free)

Rock Band DLC

Mötley Crüe - Dr. Feelgood (£8.99/€10.99)

* "Dr Feelgood"

* "Slice of Your Pie"

* "Rattlesnake Shake"

* "Kickstart My Heart"

* "Without You"

* "Same Ol' Situation (SOS)"

* "Sticky Sweet"

* "She Goes Down"

* "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

* "Time for Change"

Nirvana 7 Pack (£4.99/€7.99)

* "Breed" (£0.99/€1.49)

* "Lounge Act" (£0.99/€1.49)

* "On a Plain" (£0.99/€1.49)

* "Polly" (£0.99/€1.49)

* "Something in the Way" (£0.99/€1.49)

* "Stay Away" (£0.99/€1.49)

* "Territorial Pissings" (£0.99/€1.49)