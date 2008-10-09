Pan Pan, Pata Roco, Banjo Blade

Busy day Tuesday. Ash and Mike headed out to meet with the developers behind Ninja Blade and Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts while Luke and I headed out to meet with the developers behind LocoRoco 2 and Patapon 2.
There was also a bit of news shaking loose before the show officially kicked off. Here's the run down:
Microsoft Has Over 140 Demo Kiosks, Buddies With Square Enix
Patapon 2 Helps You Keep Your Groove
Xbox Japan Booth Babes Adore New Booth Babe Outfit
Sorry, But Ninja Blade Is *Not* Otogi 3
Banjo Kazooie's Japan Inspired Backpack
LocoRoco 2: Afros, Home, Luft Balloons and Water
Loads Of LocoRoco 2 Screenshots
LocoRoco 2's Number One Fan
Let's Patapon 2 Multiplayer
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink