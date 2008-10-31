Pandemic Sets Date For Lord Of The Rings: Conquest

The battle for Middle Earth will soon be joined by forces from the human realms as EA's Pandemic Studios announce the release date for the Tolkien take on Star Wars Battlefront, Lord of the Rings: Conquest. The war kicks off on January 9th internationally, with the U.S. showing up after the action starts (as per usual) on January 13th.

"Players will finally be able to fight through Middle-earth along the front lines of good or evil," says Josh Resnick, co-founder and general manager at Pandemic Studios. "And what 'The Lord of the Rings' fan hasn't fantasized about joining Sauron's army to slay Hobbits?"

Slay...Hobbits? *lower lip quivers* You can't slay Hobbits! They are the source of innocence and wonderment in the world! You folks might wanna just jump to the press release. I'm about to anime cry and you don't want to get caught in the ensuing flood.

Prepare to Choose the Path of Good or Evil With Pandemic Studios The Lord of the Rings: Conquest

The Highly Anticipated The Lord of the Rings: Conquest Storms Retailers January 2009

LOS ANGELES—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Pandemic™ Studios, a division of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) announced today that The Lord of the Rings: Conquest™ for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, PC and Nintendo DS™ platforms, will ship January 9, 2009 internationally and January 13, 2009 in the U.S.

In a partnership with New Line Cinema and The Saul Zaentz Company, The Lord of the Rings: Conquest is an action-packed game created by the same Pandemic Studios team behind the best-selling Star Wars Battlefront™ and Star Wars Battlefront™ II titles. Set in "The Lord of the Rings" universe of J.R.R. Tolkien as depicted by the Academy Award®-winning films, players will finally fight the entirety of these epic battles any way they want. In addition to crusading as the heroic forces of good, for the first time ever in a 'The Lord of the Rings' action title they'll conquer Middle-earth while playing as the legions of Sauron's evil army, including Cave-trolls, Oliphaunts, the Balrog and Sauron himself.

"We have been working hard to create a 'The Lords of the Rings' experience like no other," says Andrew Goldman, Pandemic Studios co-founder and general manager. "And we are excited to finally confirm the launch of The Lord of the Rings: Conquest to 'The Lord of the Rings' and Star Wars Battlefront fans alike."

Fans of The Lord of the Rings universe can also participate in a Battle for the Ring community program. The social network offers activities for members to virtually fight against good or evil and earn temporary ownership of the Ring.

For more information about the Battle for the Ring program and The Lord of the Rings: Conquest game, please visit: http://www.pandemicstudios.com/conquest.