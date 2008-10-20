The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Paul W.S. Anderson 'Will Probably' Write Fourth RE Movie

Paul W.S. Anderson is best know for video game adaptations like Mortal Kombat and the Resident Evil franchise. He's got his hands busy with the Death Race remake. He was going to do the Spy Hunter movie, but he's no longer attached to that. So what's on the slate for Anderson? He tells UK paper Sunday Sun:

I'm writing an adaptation of The Long Good Friday right now, set in present-day Miami. Then I will probably write Resident Evil 4.

While Anderson wrote and directed the first RE flick, he only penned the second and the third ones. Makes sense he'd be back for the fourth one.

Milla Jovovich and hubby's baby hopes [Sunday Sun via Bloody Disgusting, Dtoid]

Comments

  • jill Guest

    this douche ruin the resident evil series and Milla (alice) killed it! plz, paul anderson STOP MAKING RE FILMS, WE'LL APPRECIATE IT.

    0
  • claire Guest

    PLZ NO, Mr. Anderson DON'T MAKE NE MORE RE FILMS! if you do so.. keep you WIFE "ALICE" OUT OF IT! she should focus on racing that kid of yours.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles