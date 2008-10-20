Paul W.S. Anderson 'Will Probably' Write Fourth RE Movie

Paul W.S. Anderson is best know for video game adaptations like Mortal Kombat and the Resident Evil franchise. He's got his hands busy with the Death Race remake. He was going to do the Spy Hunter movie, but he's no longer attached to that. So what's on the slate for Anderson? He tells UK paper Sunday Sun:

I'm writing an adaptation of The Long Good Friday right now, set in present-day Miami. Then I will probably write Resident Evil 4.

While Anderson wrote and directed the first RE flick, he only penned the second and the third ones. Makes sense he'd be back for the fourth one.

