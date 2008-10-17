PAX Penny Winner(s)!

We've counted the votes up — your votes — and have picked winners for our PAX Penny Contest. The first place winner will get tons of t-shirts (including pretty sweet Fruit Fucker and The Maw shirts) , a Fallout 3 survival guide, a World of Warcraft pet card from this year's WWI in Paris (the Blizzard guys were kind enough to hand one over to us), a ping-pong gun, a Champions Online backpack and plenty of other little do-dads. And yes, we're giving away Crecente's one and only Vault Boy puppet. The second and third place winners will get other stuff. And who doesn't love other stuff?

First Place

Second Place

Third Place

If you are responsible for either of these, shoot us an email at kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom with the subject line "I Won You Bastards".