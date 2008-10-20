PC Gaming Alliance Sith Saber Slashes LucasArts

Remember the PC Gaming Alliance? Yeah, formed back at the Game Developers Convention, it has representation from pretty much all of the big hardware brands in PC gaming, plus publishers Activision and Epic. And its president, Intel's Randy Stude, just went off on LucasArts for not creating a PC version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

LucasArts' reasoning was that the variety of gaming PC setups out there, plus the limitations of lower-end configurations, would make it difficult to create a version of SW:TFU that everyone enjoyed. Stude, in an interview teased on Videogamer.com, called that an "uneducated" excuse and added "LucasArts hasn't made a good game in a long time."

Said Stude:

"In the last several years there have been at least 100 million PCs sold that have the capabilities or better of an Xbox 360. It's ridiculous to say that there's not enough audience for that game potentially and that it falls into this enthusiast extreme category when ported over to the PC. That's an uneducated response."

But wait, there's more:

"I think you probably got plenty of feedback and opinions from your readers and my personal opinion is if they're making games for the Wii, Xbox and PS3 they're scaling their experience to meet all three of those platforms. They're good on the Wii, better on the Xbox 360 and the best on the PS3. There's no argument that they could give not to be able to support good better and best on the PC."

Oh he's not done yet. Hey, what the fuck you looking at, Wii? Yeah, you. /gives titty-twister.

"LucasArts hasn't made a good PC game in a long time," he said. "That's my opinion. They make some pretty good games for the Wii, you know those little sticks you wave in the air, that seems like a natural fit for a lightsaber game, sure. But I think the last good PC game they made was probably Jedi Knight 2, and even their strategy games weren't that great. So I can understand why they would make that call."

And the coup de grace for the makers of Star Wars: STFU or GTFO or whatever your name is:

"They're not really creating product within LucasArts themselves. They're going at it job shopping their IP. That may be a little controversial for me to say, but that's what I see. There's no development team necessarily within LucasArts any more, they've basically turned into an intellectual property machine and supporting the PC, why should they? It really doesn't fit their property.

Damn. Tell us how you really feel, Randy.

LucasArts Slammed for No PC Force Unleashed [Videogamer.com, via GamerCenter Online]