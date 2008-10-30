PC Saints Row 2 Delayed Until '09

Releasing PC ports of popular crime-based sandbox games on time? That ain't gangsta.
THQ will be keeping the PC version of Saints Row 2 under wraps a while longer to fix some outstanding control issues and give the whole thing a bit more spit 'n' polish, according to a post on the Saints Row forums.
According to forum moderator V-Singular, one reason for the delay is porting the control system to mouse/keyboard and allowing a suitable level of customisation to the controls. The game will be released on January 6th 2009
This really sucks, was waiting for it on PC, cause it will be better on the king platform. I guess it makes GTAIV a little sweeter, and should be a more polished version of the game. Still sucks though!