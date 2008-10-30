PC Saints Row 2 Delayed Until '09

Releasing PC ports of popular crime-based sandbox games on time? That ain't gangsta.

THQ will be keeping the PC version of Saints Row 2 under wraps a while longer to fix some outstanding control issues and give the whole thing a bit more spit 'n' polish, according to a post on the Saints Row forums.

According to forum moderator V-Singular, one reason for the delay is porting the control system to mouse/keyboard and allowing a suitable level of customisation to the controls. The game will be released on January 6th 2009

