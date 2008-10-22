The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PC Sales Charts

Gonna try something new this week. Something a little...fairer. While we appreciate the lengths the NPD Group go to in providing us with weekly sales data for the PC gaming market, the fact they cover only bricks-n-mortar sales skews the data somewhat, what with so many people buying their shit from Steam these days. So this week, we're going to run two charts. The NPD charts, and the Steam charts. Give you a clearer overall picture of how the PC market's shaping up.

First, the NPD data for the week ending October 11:

1. Spore
2. Nancy Drew: The Haunting of Castle Malloy
3. Warhammer Online: Age Of Reckoning
4. Civilization IV: Colonization
5. The Sims 2 Apartment Life Expansion Pack
6. WoW: Battle Chest
7. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
8. World Of Warcraft
9. Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway
10. Crysis Warhead

And now, Steam's top sellers (as of today):

1. Left 4 Dead (pre-sale)
2. X3: Terran Conflict
3. Counter-Strike: Source
4. World of Goo
5. Team Fortress 2
6. Counter-Strike
7. Call of Duty 4
8. Red Orchestra
9. The Orange Box
10. Peggle Nights

  • Aon Guest

    The two chart's usefulness is mitigated by the lack of any sales numbers from Valve. I mean by looking at this chart, we can for a second, attempt to convince ourselves that Nancy Drew hasn't sold more than L4D.

