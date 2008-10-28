PC Sales Charts

Last week seemed to go pretty well, so we'll keep on running with the NPD/Steam tag-team. The NPD charts, they're as...predictable as ever, with plenty to please Maxis and Blizzard fanboys the world over. The Steam charts, they're a little more fluid, with Far Cry 2 shooting straight to #1, closely followed by pre-sales of Fallout 3.

NPD charts for the week ending October 18

1. Spore

2. World of Warcraft Battle Chest

3. Nancy Drew: The Haunting of Castle Malloy

4. Warhammer Online

5. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

6. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

7. Civilization IV: Colonization

8. World of Warcraft

9. World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade

10. Crysis Warhead

Steam's "Top Sellers" (as of today)

1. Far Cry 2

2. Fallout 3 (pre-sale)

3. Left 4 Dead (pre-sale)

4. The Ship: Complete Pack

5. Counter-Strike: Source

6. Counter-Strike

7. Team Fortress 2

8. Call of Duty 4

9. X3

10. The Orange Box