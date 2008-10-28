PC Sales Charts

Last week seemed to go pretty well, so we'll keep on running with the NPD/Steam tag-team. The NPD charts, they're as...predictable as ever, with plenty to please Maxis and Blizzard fanboys the world over. The Steam charts, they're a little more fluid, with Far Cry 2 shooting straight to #1, closely followed by pre-sales of Fallout 3.
NPD charts for the week ending October 18
1. Spore
2. World of Warcraft Battle Chest
3. Nancy Drew: The Haunting of Castle Malloy
4. Warhammer Online
5. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
6. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
7. Civilization IV: Colonization
8. World of Warcraft
9. World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade
10. Crysis Warhead
Steam's "Top Sellers" (as of today)
1. Far Cry 2
2. Fallout 3 (pre-sale)
3. Left 4 Dead (pre-sale)
4. The Ship: Complete Pack
5. Counter-Strike: Source
6. Counter-Strike
7. Team Fortress 2
8. Call of Duty 4
9. X3
10. The Orange Box
