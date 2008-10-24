While Street Fighter IV is definitely coming to consoles this "Summer", the future of the PC version's not looking so rosy. While a PC iteration of the hotly-anticipated fighting game is still on the cards, Capcom can't commit to even the vaguest of release windows, instead saying only that the "PC version is in the works, but will come post-console release". Disappointing, but really, how many of you are really going to be playing a Street Fighter game on PC?
PC Version Of Street Fighter IV Cops Delayed Release
