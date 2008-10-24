Peggle DS Gets A Release Date

Oh dear. No sooner do I ween myself off my chronic Advance Wars: Days of Ruin addiction than we get a release date for Peggle DS. That date is March 3, 2009. Wonderful. Now I can waste as much time playing it on my DS as I waste playing it on the PC. Effectively doubling the amount of time I waste on a daily basis. Thanks!

