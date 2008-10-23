Penny Arcade Adventures Continue Next Week

It's Penny Arcade Adventures news week! Yesterday we learned that On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One would be hitting the PlayStation 3 this week, and now Hothead announces that the Linux, Mac, PC, and Xbox Live Arcade versions of Episode 2 will be coming out next week! On Wednesday, October 29th, fans of the first game will be able to continue their adventure, with new difficulty settings, longer gameplay, and a cool-arse ending track from Canadian rock band The Darkest of the Hillside Thickets in "Some Things Man Was Not Meant To Know", which they recently performed live at PAX 2008.
Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two will be out this time next week for $US14.95 on computer platforms or 1200 Microsoft points. Hit the jump to check out the Xbox Live Arcade version's achievements while I get all excited.
Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two
Achievement One (SECRET)
Achievement Two
Name: Millionaire
Description: Earn $1,000,000.
Gamerscore: 15
Achievement Three
Name: Moving On Up
Description: Find the key to the Riverbrook Apartments.
Gamerscore: 15
Achievement Four
Name: Arsonist
Description: Destroy a building with fire.
Gamerscore: 15
Achievement Five
Name: Endgame
Description: Find a ticket to the World's Fair.
Gamerscore: 15
Achievement Six
Name: Can't Nobody Hold You Down
Description: Complete Episode Two.
Gamerscore: 15
Achievement Seven
Name: Steel Cannibal
Description: Fully upgrade all party member's weapons.
Gamerscore: 20
Achievement Eight
Name: Lab Assistant
Description: Complete all Bonus Missions.
Gamerscore: 15
Achievement Nine
Name: Reluctant Hero
Description: Refuse to join Gabe and Tycho. At first.
Gamerscore: 5
Achievement Ten
Name: The Strength To Rule
Description: Achieve level 30 with all party members.
Gamerscore: 20
Achievement Eleven
Name: POWER SURRRGE!
Description: Max out one party member's hit counter.
Gamerscore: 25
Achievement Twelve
Name: Pack Rat Strikes Back
Description: Win a fight using only items.
Gamerscore: 25 LAUNCH DATE SET FOR EPISODE TWO OF PENNY ARCADE GAME
The Comedic RPG-Adventure Romp Turns Spooky In Time for Halloween
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Oct. 22, 2008 - Grab your gardening tool and watch out for giant spiders, out-of-control asylum patients and wacko sanitarium administrators! Hothead Games announced today that Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two will be available via Xbox LIVE® Arcade and via the Greenhouse digital distribution platform (www.playgreenhouse.com) for Windows®, Mac® and Linux® next Wednesday, October 29.
The madcap Penny Arcade experience continues in Episode Two of the RPG-Adventure romp! Rejoin Gabe and Tycho and go crazy in a whole new episode with more puzzles, areas to explore and levels to gain, all while moving ever closer to solving the sinister mystery hidden deep in the heart of New Arcadia. Players can jump right in with a fresh character and new customisation options or carry over their looks and stats from Episode One. Plus, new difficulty settings allow gamers to play it safe or go insane, battling bigger and badder enemies than ever before.
Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two will also boast music from The Darkest of the Hillside Thickets, a Canadian rock band dedicated to promoting the literature of H. P. Lovecraft and a recent performer at the 2008 Penny Arcade Expo gaming festival. The song, entitled "Some Things Man Was Not Meant To Know," will enhance the game's closing credits.
"This game is all about the strange and insane world of New Arcadia and the Penny Arcade-style humor to be found in it," said Hothead CEO Vlad Ceraldi. "With the cool gameplay additions we've made, including longer gameplay, completion tracking and difficulty settings; extra Lovecraftian overtones in the world and music; and the perfect time of the year, everything just came together."
Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two is expected to offer players six to ten hours of gameplay, and is priced at $14.95 for the Windows, Mac, and Linux versions on Greenhouse and at 1200 Microsoft points via Xbox LIVE® Arcade. The game has been rated "M" for Mature by the Entertainment Software Rating Board for all platforms.
