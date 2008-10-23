Penny Arcade Adventures Continue Next Week

It's Penny Arcade Adventures news week! Yesterday we learned that On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One would be hitting the PlayStation 3 this week, and now Hothead announces that the Linux, Mac, PC, and Xbox Live Arcade versions of Episode 2 will be coming out next week! On Wednesday, October 29th, fans of the first game will be able to continue their adventure, with new difficulty settings, longer gameplay, and a cool-arse ending track from Canadian rock band The Darkest of the Hillside Thickets in "Some Things Man Was Not Meant To Know", which they recently performed live at PAX 2008.

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two will be out this time next week for $US14.95 on computer platforms or 1200 Microsoft points. Hit the jump to check out the Xbox Live Arcade version's achievements while I get all excited.

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two

Achievement One (SECRET)

Achievement Two

Name: Millionaire

Description: Earn $1,000,000.

Gamerscore: 15

Achievement Three

Name: Moving On Up

Description: Find the key to the Riverbrook Apartments.

Gamerscore: 15

Achievement Four

Name: Arsonist

Description: Destroy a building with fire.

Gamerscore: 15

Achievement Five

Name: Endgame

Description: Find a ticket to the World's Fair.

Gamerscore: 15

Achievement Six

Name: Can't Nobody Hold You Down

Description: Complete Episode Two.

Gamerscore: 15

Achievement Seven

Name: Steel Cannibal

Description: Fully upgrade all party member's weapons.

Gamerscore: 20

Achievement Eight

Name: Lab Assistant

Description: Complete all Bonus Missions.

Gamerscore: 15

Achievement Nine

Name: Reluctant Hero

Description: Refuse to join Gabe and Tycho. At first.

Gamerscore: 5

Achievement Ten

Name: The Strength To Rule

Description: Achieve level 30 with all party members.

Gamerscore: 20

Achievement Eleven

Name: POWER SURRRGE!

Description: Max out one party member's hit counter.

Gamerscore: 25

Achievement Twelve

Name: Pack Rat Strikes Back

Description: Win a fight using only items.

Gamerscore: 25

The Comedic RPG-Adventure Romp Turns Spooky In Time for Halloween

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Oct. 22, 2008 - Grab your gardening tool and watch out for giant spiders, out-of-control asylum patients and wacko sanitarium administrators! Hothead Games announced today that Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two will be available via Xbox LIVE® Arcade and via the Greenhouse digital distribution platform (www.playgreenhouse.com) for Windows®, Mac® and Linux® next Wednesday, October 29.

The madcap Penny Arcade experience continues in Episode Two of the RPG-Adventure romp! Rejoin Gabe and Tycho and go crazy in a whole new episode with more puzzles, areas to explore and levels to gain, all while moving ever closer to solving the sinister mystery hidden deep in the heart of New Arcadia. Players can jump right in with a fresh character and new customisation options or carry over their looks and stats from Episode One. Plus, new difficulty settings allow gamers to play it safe or go insane, battling bigger and badder enemies than ever before.

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two will also boast music from The Darkest of the Hillside Thickets, a Canadian rock band dedicated to promoting the literature of H. P. Lovecraft and a recent performer at the 2008 Penny Arcade Expo gaming festival. The song, entitled "Some Things Man Was Not Meant To Know," will enhance the game's closing credits.

"This game is all about the strange and insane world of New Arcadia and the Penny Arcade-style humor to be found in it," said Hothead CEO Vlad Ceraldi. "With the cool gameplay additions we've made, including longer gameplay, completion tracking and difficulty settings; extra Lovecraftian overtones in the world and music; and the perfect time of the year, everything just came together."

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two is expected to offer players six to ten hours of gameplay, and is priced at $14.95 for the Windows, Mac, and Linux versions on Greenhouse and at 1200 Microsoft points via Xbox LIVE® Arcade. The game has been rated "M" for Mature by the Entertainment Software Rating Board for all platforms.