Penny Arcade's Rain-Slick Precipice Darkens PSN Thursday

The long wait is over as Hothead Games announces that Penny Arcade Adventures: On The Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One is coming to the PlayStation Network this Thursday, October 23rd. The PlayStation version of the game, previously released on Xbox Live Arcade and PC, is priced slightly cheaper than the other versions at $US14.99 compared to their $US20. This reflects Hothead's recommended pricing of $US15 an episode from here on out across all platforms.
Along with the big announcement, Hothead has released a list of trophies you'll be able to unlock in the game, which we've hidden somewhere after the jump. Can you find them in time, or is the world doomed?
On The Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One Trophy List - Yeah, I suppose that was a bit too easy.
Trophy One
Name: Stray Cat
Description: Earn a support character.
Grade: Bronze (15 Points)
Trophy Two
Name: All Together Now
Description: Do a Team-Up attack involving all three party
members.
Grade: Bronze (15 Points)
Trophy Three
Name: A Winner Is You
Description: Successfully complete the first episode.
Grade: Silver (30 Points)
Trophy Four
Name: Nine Lives
Description: Kill an enemy using the feline support
character Thomas Kemper.
Grade: Bronze (15 Points)
Trophy Five
Name: Pack Rat
Description: Find and collect all of the hidden collectibles
scattered around the game.
Grade: Bronze (15 Points)
Trophy Six
Name: Steel Devils
Description: Find and destroy all the robots in the game.
Grade: Silver (30 Points)
Trophy Seven
Name: Pacifist
Description: Win one battle using only counterattacks.
Grade: Bronze (15 Points)
Trophy Eight
Name: Silent, But Deadly
Description: Beat the final Boss without healing.
Grade: Silver (30 Points)
Trophy Nine
Name: Immortal
Description: Play and win the game without allowing a
character to die during combat.
Grade: Gold (90 Points)
Trophy Ten
Name: Fight 'Em With Items
Description: Use every combat item at least once in the
game.
Grade: Bronze (15 Points)
Trophy Eleven
Name: Level Awesome
Description: Get all party members to Level 15.
Grade: Bronze (15 Points)
Trophy Twelve
Name: Clean Sweep
Description: Kill all enemies in Episode 1.
Grade: Silver (30 Points)
