Penny Arcade's Rain-Slick Precipice Darkens PSN Thursday

The long wait is over as Hothead Games announces that Penny Arcade Adventures: On The Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One is coming to the PlayStation Network this Thursday, October 23rd. The PlayStation version of the game, previously released on Xbox Live Arcade and PC, is priced slightly cheaper than the other versions at $US14.99 compared to their $US20. This reflects Hothead's recommended pricing of $US15 an episode from here on out across all platforms.

Along with the big announcement, Hothead has released a list of trophies you'll be able to unlock in the game, which we've hidden somewhere after the jump. Can you find them in time, or is the world doomed?

On The Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One Trophy List - Yeah, I suppose that was a bit too easy.

Trophy One

Name: Stray Cat

Description: Earn a support character.

Grade: Bronze (15 Points)

Trophy Two

Name: All Together Now

Description: Do a Team-Up attack involving all three party

members.

Grade: Bronze (15 Points)

Trophy Three

Name: A Winner Is You

Description: Successfully complete the first episode.

Grade: Silver (30 Points)

Trophy Four

Name: Nine Lives

Description: Kill an enemy using the feline support

character Thomas Kemper.

Grade: Bronze (15 Points)

Trophy Five

Name: Pack Rat

Description: Find and collect all of the hidden collectibles

scattered around the game.

Grade: Bronze (15 Points)

Trophy Six

Name: Steel Devils

Description: Find and destroy all the robots in the game.

Grade: Silver (30 Points)

Trophy Seven

Name: Pacifist

Description: Win one battle using only counterattacks.

Grade: Bronze (15 Points)

Trophy Eight

Name: Silent, But Deadly

Description: Beat the final Boss without healing.

Grade: Silver (30 Points)

Trophy Nine

Name: Immortal

Description: Play and win the game without allowing a

character to die during combat.

Grade: Gold (90 Points)

Trophy Ten

Name: Fight 'Em With Items

Description: Use every combat item at least once in the

game.

Grade: Bronze (15 Points)

Trophy Eleven

Name: Level Awesome

Description: Get all party members to Level 15.

Grade: Bronze (15 Points)

Trophy Twelve

Name: Clean Sweep

Description: Kill all enemies in Episode 1.

Grade: Silver (30 Points)