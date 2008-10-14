The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Perhaps Why Tokyo Game Show 2009 Has Been Rescheduled...

Notice something missing at this year's TGS? Besides lack of major news, there was a noticeable lack of nerd stench. The best thing about this year's Tokyo Game Show is that it was in October. The worst thing about last year's Tokyo Game Show was that it was in September, a month that is still humid, sticky and generally gross and disgusting. So it was quite nice not turning into a sweat monster during the show. The thing that wasn't so nice was the show's timing if you're a parent of small children.

See, October 13th was "Taiiku no Hi" or "Health and Sports Day." On that day (or the three-day weekend of), many schools hold their annual athletic field day, which is a big deal in Japan. Kids and teachers spend weeks organising the event and practising for it. This year, I missed my son's field day, much to his chagrin. He did get a gold medal with the character Anpanman on it for winning a foot race. Pure speculation on my part, but rather sure I wasn't the only father to miss his kid's field day because of this year's TGS.

With that in mind, it's no surprise the show's organisers have announced that next year's Tokyo Game Show will not take place in late September and not October. Much to the delight of game industry parents across the country, we're sure.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles