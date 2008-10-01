Peter Molyneux Compares Contrasts Xbox 360 and PS3

Lionhead Studios is owned by Microsoft. Peter Molyneux works for Lionhead, so thus, he bleeds neon green. But does that mean Molyneux doesn't want to make a PS3 game? Let's hear what fable Molyneux has to spin:
I um and ah because, OK, it's a quite sophisticated piece of tech. These days I don't get involved so much with shaders and the actual 3D design any more, the actual programming. It looks very complex. The 360 and the PS3 technically seem neck and neck. Sometimes I look at a title on the 360 it looks fantastic, sometimes I look at a title on PS3 and it looks fantastic. I can't see a difference.
What I would say, and this is not just me being the good company man, I'd say the thing I love about the 360 more than anything is nothing to do with the hardware, it's all to do with LIVE. LIVE is still underexploited for a game mechanic. Some of the stuff in Fable II we're doing with co-op is only possible because of the way that LIVE is structured. I love playing around with that stuff as a designer. Whereas PS3 doesn't seem to be quite so mature on that side. They haven't got quite the same infrastructure and service but, you know, yeah, I'd love to get games on every platform.
Oh ho ho. Wonder if Microsoft would love to get Molyneux's games on every platform, too.
