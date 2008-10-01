The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Peter Molyneux Compares Contrasts Xbox 360 and PS3

Lionhead Studios is owned by Microsoft. Peter Molyneux works for Lionhead, so thus, he bleeds neon green. But does that mean Molyneux doesn't want to make a PS3 game? Let's hear what fable Molyneux has to spin:

I um and ah because, OK, it's a quite sophisticated piece of tech. These days I don't get involved so much with shaders and the actual 3D design any more, the actual programming. It looks very complex. The 360 and the PS3 technically seem neck and neck. Sometimes I look at a title on the 360 it looks fantastic, sometimes I look at a title on PS3 and it looks fantastic. I can't see a difference.

What I would say, and this is not just me being the good company man, I'd say the thing I love about the 360 more than anything is nothing to do with the hardware, it's all to do with LIVE. LIVE is still underexploited for a game mechanic. Some of the stuff in Fable II we're doing with co-op is only possible because of the way that LIVE is structured. I love playing around with that stuff as a designer. Whereas PS3 doesn't seem to be quite so mature on that side. They haven't got quite the same infrastructure and service but, you know, yeah, I'd love to get games on every platform.

Oh ho ho. Wonder if Microsoft would love to get Molyneux's games on every platform, too.

Molyneux: 'Fable 2 co-op only possible because of LIVE' [Videogamer]

Comments

  • Adam Guest

    Does he ever shut up?! I want a week off from him.

    By the way, still wondering why you insist on separating the AU and US comments? No one else does it, and there's a reason: it's silly and irritating. I want to join the debate with everyone else no matter where they are, not see my comment sitting sadly by itself in the AU column (even if it doesn't deserve to be read!). And I want to read everyone's points of view at once. Come one, it's the only drawback of this otherwise superb site.

    Does anyone else agree with me? Oh yeah, I forgot - you're all outside of Australia and can't see my comment....

    0
  • Marcus Guest

    I see it, and I completely agree with you, Adam. Kotaku, take this gentleman's advice and merge the AU and US comments. Please.

    As for Molyneux, he's being unbiased - but when it comes to multiplayer, he's just full of Microsoft.

    0
  • Grumpybum Guest

    Have to agree with you there Adam!

    0
  • Cheeseweasel Gumby Guest

    I see yer comment. And I agree completely.

    Getting sick of having to click that US Comments link every time I read an article.

    0
  • Seamus Byrne Guest

    Honestly, guys, I wish we could. There's a lot of incompatible stuff going on at the tech end of things that means we can't run it all together. Maybe one day we'll get all the backend stuff aligned just right, but right now we're still a very small operation here in Australia compared with the US crew. Sorry! I'd love it too!

    0

