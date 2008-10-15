The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Peter Molyneux Speaks About Next Game, Does Not Learn From His Mistakes

Look, I have a soft spot in my heart for Lionhead boss Peter Molyneux. I was a PC gaming tragic in the 90s, I enjoyed the first Black & White, heck, I even liked Fable. But really, Peter, if you're going to keep all these Xbox kids in line - the ones who don't know Bullfrog from Bullshot - you're going to need to learn to keep your mouth shut. Speaking with Kikizo about his next big thing, Molyneux says:

Everyone at Microsoft who's seen it is super excited about it - I mean there's just this huge anticipation for us to finally show it, because it is so unbelievably ambitious.

Oh dear. On the bright side, at least he gives a little background to the bragging, saying of the game's setting "Especially with the current timing, this will be really, politically contentious". Hopefully he means it'll be a game simulating the emergency nationalisation of Western financial institutions, and not that tired old "Iraq War" thing.

Molyneux's Next Game Poised for GDC 2009 [Kikizo][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles