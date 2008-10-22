Phil Harrison On LittleBigPlanet Qur'an Song References

While at Sony, current Atari exec Phil Harrison really spearheaded LittleBigPlanet. It was, in a way, his baby. The game recently has been delayed due to passages from the Islamic holy text Qur'an being included in the background music in one of the levels. Harrison doesn't think the delay will effect the game "one iota". According to Harrison:

I wasn't privy to all of the discussions and debate that went on within Sony, but I know they would have thought very deeply about it, and at the highest level of the company. And on reflection I think it was absolutely the right thing to do, because LittleBigPlanet set out from day one to be a game for the entire world — and if there was anything that accidentally detracted from that vision and made the game not fun for the entire world, then the game would have fundamentally failed in its mission... So I think Sony took absolutely the right decision — painful though it was, and frustrating though it might be for gamers who were looking forward to it. It only seems to have heightened the anticipation, so I think it'll end up being a win, and full credit to Media Molecule for turning around a fix as quickly as they did.

Harrison went on to talk about the demo and things that have been added to the game since he left Sony. Smiles all the way, Harrison added.

Harrison: "Sony took absolutely the right decision" to recall LBP [Games Industry][Pic]