PixelJunk Monsters Updates Next Week

Remember that PixelJunk Monsters update Ash told you about that would make the game a bit easier? Well it's almost here, and over at the official PlayStation blog associate producer at SCEA Santa Monica Matt Morton has all the details. Not only will the update introduce three different difficulty levels adjustable as you progress through the islands, it adds the tower balancing from the Encore update to both islands, tweaks the tower menu, and adds support for YouTube uploads and XMB custom soundtracks. Oh yes, and trophies. Almost forgot to mention those. Well I did forget to mention those, but thanks to the magic of editing...Lovely!

Japan is getting the update this Thursday, and if all goes we'll we'll have it in Europe and North America on the 30th. Hit the link for more details on the Monster update.

PixelPatch: PJ Monsters Updates Incoming [PlayStation Blog]

