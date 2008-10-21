Play The Suffering For Free, Thanks To Your Tax Dollars

Midway's pretty alright horror adventure The Suffering can now be had for the low, low price of nothing. Well, close to nothing, thanks to your U.S. tax dollars, because the download of The Suffering for the PC, now up at FileFront, has been paid for by the United States Air Force. Hey, someone's gotta foot the bill for your 1.26 GB download of a four-year old game and our military forces have obliged. Makes me feel warm and fuzzy about my quarterly tax payments!

Sure, the game is horribly dated, graphically — and FileFront has actually been hosting it for a few weeks — but for zero bucks this close to Halloween, we don't want to hear any complaints. Just kidding, internet. Complain away!

The Suffering - Sponsored by the US Air Force [FileFront]