The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Play The Suffering For Free, Thanks To Your Tax Dollars

Midway's pretty alright horror adventure The Suffering can now be had for the low, low price of nothing. Well, close to nothing, thanks to your U.S. tax dollars, because the download of The Suffering for the PC, now up at FileFront, has been paid for by the United States Air Force. Hey, someone's gotta foot the bill for your 1.26 GB download of a four-year old game and our military forces have obliged. Makes me feel warm and fuzzy about my quarterly tax payments!

Sure, the game is horribly dated, graphically — and FileFront has actually been hosting it for a few weeks — but for zero bucks this close to Halloween, we don't want to hear any complaints. Just kidding, internet. Complain away!

The Suffering - Sponsored by the US Air Force [FileFront]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles