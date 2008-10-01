The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Play Wii Fit With Japanese Maids

You know what's missing with Wii Fit? Nope. It's maids! That's right, maids. Over in Akihabara's Refresh Club, folks can play Wii Fit with maids in frilly dresses. Like most things, Wii Fit maid style comes at a price: 30 minutes will run you ¥2,600. Says the establishment's owner:

Playing Wii Fit by yourself is lonely. But here, playing along with a maid makes exercising enjoyable.

That's a good point, and we're now slightly shocked Nintendo didn't bundle the game with maids. If Wii Fit is not your thing, Refresh Club runs other services like ear cleaning, foot massages and yoga — make that, maid yoga.

Refresh Club [Candy Fruit via Akiba Keizai via alafista]

