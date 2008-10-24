PlayStation Home Hacked

This can't be good. Just as with the PSP, hackers have, well, hacked Home and apparently decrypted Home's beta client. Because of hacker StreetskaterFU's handiwork, approximately 9000 unencrypted files are available for someone's viewing pleasure. As website PS3HaX points out: "These files can help us better understand PS3 games and the PS3 network structure." This is backend stuff, but the hack lays the ground work for exploits like possible ways to take advantage of the in-game XMB and maybe one day offers the ability to enable homebrew applications and game backups sans hard drive swapping.

HOME Beta 0.86 fully unpacked & decrypted [PS3HaX via Engadget]