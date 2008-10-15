'PLAYSTATION' Is Now 'PlayStation'

Fact: The official way to write PS3 is not PlayStation 3, but PLAYSTATION 3. It's true! As game blog PS3 Fanboy noticed, the latest firmware update changed the all caps "PLAYSTATION Store" and "PLAYSTATION Network" to "PlayStation Store" and "PlayStation Network". Not sure if this means the PLAYSTATION 3 is now the PlayStation 3, though.

