PlayStation Store Update: Demo Crazy

This week's PlayStation Store update for North America is *ahem* extremely late, but we'll forgive the folks at SCEA for their tardiness due to the fact that four new demos have hit the service. Yes, you can now play Mirror's Edge for yourself, thanks to the 842 MB demo provided by EA. Alone in the Dark, WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009 and Tom Clancy's EndWar should give you something to do when you're done running around with Faith. For the full list, hit the jump.

Games and Demos
Mirror's Edge demo
Alone in the Dark: Inferno demo
WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009 demo
Tom Clancy's EndWar demo

Expansions and Add-ons
Civilization Revolution Artifact/Wonder Pack: The Eternal ($3.75)
Civilization Revolution Artifact/Wonder Pack: The Iconic ($3.75)
Civilization Revolution Artifact/Wonder Pack: The Mythic ($3.75)
Guitar Hero World Tour - "No Rain" by Blind Melon ($1.99)
Rock Band Add-on Tracks
* Siouxsie and The Banshees Pack 01 ($5.49) - "Hong Kong Garden", "Kiss Them For Me" and "The Killing Jar"
* "Hong Kong Garden" - Siouxsie and The Banshees ($1.99)
* "Kiss Them For Me" - Siouxsie and The Banshees ($1.99)
* "The Killing Jar" - Siouxsie and The Banshees ($1.99)
* "Melatonin" - Silversun Pickups ($1.99)
* "Well Thought Out Twinkles" - Silversun Pickups ($1.99)
* "Pretty in Pink" - The Psychedelic Furs ($1.99)
* "Dammit" - Blink-182 ($1.99)

Game Videos
LittleBigPlanet "Life In LittleBigPlanet" Episode 3
Far Cry 2 "African Swim" trailer
Far Cry 2 "Anything Goes" trailer
Midnight Club Los Angeles "Cops" trailer
Midnight Club Los Angeles trailer 4
Stormrise "Echelon Snipers Engage" trailer
Stormrise "You Are In Command" trailer
Guitar Hero World Tour "Ozzy Osbourne Vignette"
Guitar Hero World Tour "Sting Vignette"
Super Stardust Portable trailer
SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation "Behind the SEALs Part 2"
SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation "Behind the SEALs Part 3"
SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation "Behind the SEALs Part 4"
MotorStorm Pacific Rift TV Spot
MotorStorm Pacific Rift "Stormers" trailer

Movies and Television
Casino Royale Collector's Edtiion Blu-ray trailer
You Don't Mess With The Zohan trailer

