PlayStation Store Update: Demo Crazy

This week's PlayStation Store update for North America is *ahem* extremely late, but we'll forgive the folks at SCEA for their tardiness due to the fact that four new demos have hit the service. Yes, you can now play Mirror's Edge for yourself, thanks to the 842 MB demo provided by EA. Alone in the Dark, WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009 and Tom Clancy's EndWar should give you something to do when you're done running around with Faith. For the full list, hit the jump.

Games and Demos

Mirror's Edge demo

Alone in the Dark: Inferno demo

WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009 demo

Tom Clancy's EndWar demo

Expansions and Add-ons

Civilization Revolution Artifact/Wonder Pack: The Eternal ($3.75)

Civilization Revolution Artifact/Wonder Pack: The Iconic ($3.75)

Civilization Revolution Artifact/Wonder Pack: The Mythic ($3.75)

Guitar Hero World Tour - "No Rain" by Blind Melon ($1.99)

Rock Band Add-on Tracks

* Siouxsie and The Banshees Pack 01 ($5.49) - "Hong Kong Garden", "Kiss Them For Me" and "The Killing Jar"

* "Hong Kong Garden" - Siouxsie and The Banshees ($1.99)

* "Kiss Them For Me" - Siouxsie and The Banshees ($1.99)

* "The Killing Jar" - Siouxsie and The Banshees ($1.99)

* "Melatonin" - Silversun Pickups ($1.99)

* "Well Thought Out Twinkles" - Silversun Pickups ($1.99)

* "Pretty in Pink" - The Psychedelic Furs ($1.99)

* "Dammit" - Blink-182 ($1.99)

Game Videos

LittleBigPlanet "Life In LittleBigPlanet" Episode 3

Far Cry 2 "African Swim" trailer

Far Cry 2 "Anything Goes" trailer

Midnight Club Los Angeles "Cops" trailer

Midnight Club Los Angeles trailer 4

Stormrise "Echelon Snipers Engage" trailer

Stormrise "You Are In Command" trailer

Guitar Hero World Tour "Ozzy Osbourne Vignette"

Guitar Hero World Tour "Sting Vignette"

Super Stardust Portable trailer

SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation "Behind the SEALs Part 2"

SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation "Behind the SEALs Part 3"

SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation "Behind the SEALs Part 4"

MotorStorm Pacific Rift TV Spot

MotorStorm Pacific Rift "Stormers" trailer

Movies and Television

Casino Royale Collector's Edtiion Blu-ray trailer

You Don't Mess With The Zohan trailer