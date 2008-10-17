PlayStation Store Update: Kickstart My Heart

After a bit of downtime, which was, according to Sony, "unscheduled downtime," the North American PlayStation Store has been refreshed with new content. And, boy, is it refreshing! SOCOM Confrontation is up there, as are demos for the new MotorStorm and LEGO Batman. Caution: good times ahead! Beyond that, it's the ideal update for anyone looking for some new Eye of Judgment or Mötley Crüe-ish Rock Band content.
Games and Demos
SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation ($US39.99)
Sno-Cross Championship Racing ($US5.99)
Dead Head Fred for PSP ($US14.99)
PQ 2: Practical Intelligence Quotient for PSP ($US14.99)
MotorStorm: Pacific Rift demo
LEGO Batman: The Video Game demo
Add-Ons and Expansions
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09 Spyglass Hill Golf Course ($US7.49)
Eye of Judgment Expansion Bundle - Sets 2 & 3 ($US19.99)
Eye of Judgment Expansion - Set 3 ($14.99)
Rock Band - Mötley Crüe "Dr. Feelgood" album ($US15.99)
Rock Band tracks
• "Dr. Feelgood" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)
• "Kickstart My Heart" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)
• "Rattlesnake Shake" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)
• "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)" - Mötley Crüe ($1.99)
• "She Goes Down" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)
• "Slice of Your Pie" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)
• "Sticky Sweet" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)
• "Time For Change" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)
• "Without You" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)
• "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)
Game Videos
LittleBigPlanet "Making Fun" trailer
WipEout HD "Behind the Scenes" video
MotorStorm: Pacific Rift "Vehicles" trailer
SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation launch trailer
Guitar Hero World Tour "Billy Corrigan Vignette" trailer
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm "September" trailer
Far Cry 2 "Who's Who" trailer
Eternal Sonata trailer
Wallpapers and Themes
Saw premium theme ($US1.99)
Eternal Sonata theme
Valkyria Chronicles theme
Silent Hill: Homecoming theme
Silent Hill: Homecoming wallpaper (x4)
Eternal Sonata wallpaper (x6)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink