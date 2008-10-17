PlayStation Store Update: Kickstart My Heart

After a bit of downtime, which was, according to Sony, "unscheduled downtime," the North American PlayStation Store has been refreshed with new content. And, boy, is it refreshing! SOCOM Confrontation is up there, as are demos for the new MotorStorm and LEGO Batman. Caution: good times ahead! Beyond that, it's the ideal update for anyone looking for some new Eye of Judgment or Mötley Crüe-ish Rock Band content.

Games and Demos

SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation ($US39.99)

Sno-Cross Championship Racing ($US5.99)

Dead Head Fred for PSP ($US14.99)

PQ 2: Practical Intelligence Quotient for PSP ($US14.99)

MotorStorm: Pacific Rift demo

LEGO Batman: The Video Game demo

Add-Ons and Expansions

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09 Spyglass Hill Golf Course ($US7.49)

Eye of Judgment Expansion Bundle - Sets 2 & 3 ($US19.99)

Eye of Judgment Expansion - Set 3 ($14.99)

Rock Band - Mötley Crüe "Dr. Feelgood" album ($US15.99)

Rock Band tracks

• "Dr. Feelgood" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)

• "Kickstart My Heart" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)

• "Rattlesnake Shake" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)

• "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)" - Mötley Crüe ($1.99)

• "She Goes Down" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)

• "Slice of Your Pie" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)

• "Sticky Sweet" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)

• "Time For Change" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)

• "Without You" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)

• "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" - Mötley Crüe ($US1.99)

Game Videos

LittleBigPlanet "Making Fun" trailer

WipEout HD "Behind the Scenes" video

MotorStorm: Pacific Rift "Vehicles" trailer

SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation launch trailer

Guitar Hero World Tour "Billy Corrigan Vignette" trailer

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm "September" trailer

Far Cry 2 "Who's Who" trailer

Eternal Sonata trailer

Wallpapers and Themes

Saw premium theme ($US1.99)

Eternal Sonata theme

Valkyria Chronicles theme

Silent Hill: Homecoming theme

Silent Hill: Homecoming wallpaper (x4)

Eternal Sonata wallpaper (x6)