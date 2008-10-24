PlayStation Store Update: On The Rain Slick Precipice Of Yoda

We're actually hoping that Sony starts scaling back the amount of content it uploads to the PlayStation Store. We're sick of typing out the full list! It doesn't help that Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One just hit the Store, which it abbreviates as Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD, Episode One, a luxury we can't afford! This week,the Store is swimming with add-on content for Mega Man 9, Guitar Hero World Tour, Rock Band and much, much more. The full list of goodies is after this.

Games and Demos

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One ($US14.99)

Prince of Persia Classic ($US9.99)

Valkyria Chronicles demo

LEGO Batman: The Video Game demo

Expansions and Add-Ons

Buzz! Quiz TV - Horror Pack ($US5.99)

High Velocity Bowling - All Hallow's Eve Ball Pack ($US0.99)

High Velocity Bowling - Chastity ($US0.99)

High Velocity Bowling - Foxy ($US0.99)

Mega Man 9 Hero Mode ($US0.99)

Mega Man 9 Superhero Mode ($US0.99)

Mega Man 9 Special Stage ($US0.99)

Civilization Revolution Scenario Pack 2: Survival ($US1.25)

Civilization Revolution Single Player Map Pack 2: Surreal (free)

Soulcalibur IV - Yoda ($US4.99)

Guitar Hero World Tour - Classic Rock Track Pack ($US5.49) - "Hot Blooded" by Foreigner, "Rock and Roll Band" by Boston and "Jessie's Girl" by Rick Springfield"

Guitar Hero World Tour - "Hot Blooded" by Foreigner ($v1.99)

Guitar Hero World Tour - "Rock and Roll Band" by Boston ($US1.99)

Guitar Hero World Tour - "Jessie's Girl" by Rick Springfield" ($US1.99)

Guitar Hero World Tour - Guitar Duel Track Pack (free)

Guitar Hero World Tour - Neversoft Track Pack (free) - "Anything" by An Endless Sporadic and "Electrorock" by Sworn

Rock Band Add-On Tracks

* "On a Plain" - Nirvana ($US1.99)

* "Polly" - Nirvana ($US1.99)

* "Something in the Way" - Nirvana ($US1.99)

* "Stay Away" - Nirvana ($US1.99)

* "Territorial Pissings" - Nirvana ($US1.99)

* "Breed" - Nirvana ($US1.99)

* "Lounge Act" - Nirvana ($US1.99)

* Nirvana Pack 01 ($US10.99)

Game Videos

Dead Space Animated Comic Issue #6

SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation "Behind the SEALS - Part 1" video

Tom Clancy's EndWar "Theater of War" video

Disney Sing It trailer

NHL 09 "Be A Pro" trailer

NHL 09 "David Littman Producer" video

Guitar Hero World Tour "MC5 Vignette"

Guitar Hero World Tour "Motorhead Vignette"

Legendary "Behind the Scenes - Episode 5"

PAIN "Movie Studio" trailer

PAIN "The Hoff" trailer

Wallpapers and Themes

Mega Man 9 Premium Themes x 5 ($US1.99 each)

WipEout HD theme #3