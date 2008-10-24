PlayStation Store Update: On The Rain Slick Precipice Of Yoda

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We're actually hoping that Sony starts scaling back the amount of content it uploads to the PlayStation Store. We're sick of typing out the full list! It doesn't help that Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One just hit the Store, which it abbreviates as Penny Arcade Adventures: OTRSPOD, Episode One, a luxury we can't afford! This week,the Store is swimming with add-on content for Mega Man 9, Guitar Hero World Tour, Rock Band and much, much more. The full list of goodies is after this.

Games and Demos
Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One ($US14.99)
Prince of Persia Classic ($US9.99)
Valkyria Chronicles demo
LEGO Batman: The Video Game demo

Expansions and Add-Ons
Buzz! Quiz TV - Horror Pack ($US5.99)
High Velocity Bowling - All Hallow's Eve Ball Pack ($US0.99)
High Velocity Bowling - Chastity ($US0.99)
High Velocity Bowling - Foxy ($US0.99)
Mega Man 9 Hero Mode ($US0.99)
Mega Man 9 Superhero Mode ($US0.99)
Mega Man 9 Special Stage ($US0.99)
Civilization Revolution Scenario Pack 2: Survival ($US1.25)
Civilization Revolution Single Player Map Pack 2: Surreal (free)
Soulcalibur IV - Yoda ($US4.99)
Guitar Hero World Tour - Classic Rock Track Pack ($US5.49) - "Hot Blooded" by Foreigner, "Rock and Roll Band" by Boston and "Jessie's Girl" by Rick Springfield"
Guitar Hero World Tour - "Hot Blooded" by Foreigner ($v1.99)
Guitar Hero World Tour - "Rock and Roll Band" by Boston ($US1.99)
Guitar Hero World Tour - "Jessie's Girl" by Rick Springfield" ($US1.99)
Guitar Hero World Tour - Guitar Duel Track Pack (free)
Guitar Hero World Tour - Neversoft Track Pack (free) - "Anything" by An Endless Sporadic and "Electrorock" by Sworn
Rock Band Add-On Tracks
* "On a Plain" - Nirvana ($US1.99)
* "Polly" - Nirvana ($US1.99)
* "Something in the Way" - Nirvana ($US1.99)
* "Stay Away" - Nirvana ($US1.99)
* "Territorial Pissings" - Nirvana ($US1.99)
* "Breed" - Nirvana ($US1.99)
* "Lounge Act" - Nirvana ($US1.99)
* Nirvana Pack 01 ($US10.99)

Game Videos
Dead Space Animated Comic Issue #6
SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation "Behind the SEALS - Part 1" video
Tom Clancy's EndWar "Theater of War" video
Disney Sing It trailer
NHL 09 "Be A Pro" trailer
NHL 09 "David Littman Producer" video
Guitar Hero World Tour "MC5 Vignette"
Guitar Hero World Tour "Motorhead Vignette"
Legendary "Behind the Scenes - Episode 5"
PAIN "Movie Studio" trailer
PAIN "The Hoff" trailer

Wallpapers and Themes
Mega Man 9 Premium Themes x 5 ($US1.99 each)
WipEout HD theme #3

  • Andy Guest

    Lego Batman demo w00t really wanted to try before i buy on this one, same with Valkyria Chronicles

  • calvinium @pjw

    PAA wasn't in the Australian store this morning with the rest of the updates. Here's to hoping it will be by the time I get home

  • rusty Guest

    I gotta say, this is probably the best update to the Australian store I have ever seen. Plenty to choose from. I wanna see more updates like this in the future.

