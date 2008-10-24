PlayStation Tops, Bottoms Weekly Japanese Sales Charts

After taking a breather from consuming video game hardware last week, Japanese gamers return to the electronics stores of their choosing, snapping up almost 160,000 new PSPs. The PSP-3000 model took Japan by storm, outselling every other platform combined. And multiplied by two.

As good as Sony's fortunes were on the PSP front, PlayStation 3 sales continued to drop. Weekly PS3 sales sink to an all-time low. It's the only hardware platform to drop in sales this week, possibly due to the soon to be released 80 GB model, which arrives alongside a pair of LittleBigPlanet and Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III bundles.

• PSP - 159,816

• Nintendo DS - 29,839

• Wii - 26,024

• Xbox 360 - 7,856

• PlayStation 2 - 7,261

• PlayStation 3 - 4,725