Pokémon Darkrai Downloadable Free at Target and Toys "R" Us

Pokémon lovers, a downloadable is about to become available at Target and Toys "R" Us stores as part of promotions for the next Pokémon movie, The Rise of Darkrai. From October 30 to November 9, take your DS and your copy of either Diamond or Pearl into one of these stores, find the download zone, and follow the instructions. You need to have played enough to have a Pokédex, which isn't very much at all. Darkrai is apparently "known for its ability to lull people to sleep and cause nightmares". So does that mean it's like the Freddy of Pokémon? The full press release after the jump.

Get into Target and Toys "R" Us stores nation wide between 30 October and 9 November, to receive Darkrai™ - one of the most sought after Pokémon® on your Nintendo DS®. Darkrai can be transferred into your copy of Pokémon® Diamond or Pokémon® Pearl on your Nintendo DS.

It's a Pokémon player's dream come true! Pokémon and Nintendo are offering Pokémon fans the opportunity to receive the legendary Pokémon Darkrai.

All Pokémon aficionados who bring their Pokémon Diamond or Pokémon Pearl Game, along with their Nintendo DS, to any Target (excluding Target Country) or Toys "R" Us store during the special Darkrai period, can add one of the most sought-after characters in the Pokémon universe, Darkrai, to their game. All they need to do is bring their Nintendo DS and a copy of either game, make their way to the download zone, and follow the instructions in store to receive Darkrai into their game. Fans will also need to ensure they have obtained the Pokédex in their copy of Pokémon Diamond or Pokémon Pearl.

The mysterious Darkrai, known for its ability to lull people to sleep and cause nightmares, is also the star of the latest movie, Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai, available 5 November on DVD. Other Pokémon product, including the Pokémon Trading Card Game, will also be available during the promotion period.

Darkrai - one of the most mysterious and sought after Pokémon ever!

In more Pokémon news, coming to Nintendo DS 13 November is an all new Pokémon Ranger adventure with Pokémon™ Ranger: Shadows of Almia. Your journey to become a Top Ranger, protect nature, and help people and Pokémon in need takes place in the sprawling new Almia region, where you can partner with 17 different Pokémon to complete a variety of Missions and fight the shadows that threaten the peace of the Almia region.

DARKRAI Who: All Pokémon fans What: Darkrai distribution for your Pokémon Diamond or Pokémon Pearl DS Game When: 30 October to 9 November (in line with store opening hours) Where: Target (excluding Target Country) and Toys "R" Us stores nationwide

Comments

  • pokemonking Guest

    You rock but can i get it legit darkrai no strings if so you rock

    0
  • matt Guest

    finally a pokemon event in Oz i can go to. what happened to nintendo using wifi to send goodies? they havent used it which seems like a major rip. i already have a movie darkrai but i could always do one i can train up =]

    0
  • Tehmastera Guest

    Can someone tell me how many darkrai's you can get because i would like to get a bunch but i would be happy to get just one anyway

    0
  • Hertneck Guest

    So far I have been in three Targets and two Toys R Us, and although I found the DS Download station, there were no instructions in store. To add to my kids disappointment, not a soul in any of those stores even knew what I was talking about. At least we did download the Spore demo during this difficult outing

    0
  • Kaop Guest

    Very good pokemon

    0
  • ichigo Guest

    i have missed out on getting Darkrai by two days!!!T_T will it be coming back any time soon??

    0
  • ichigo Guest

    i just missed the event.
    is it coming back to australia in toys r us ever again?

    0
  • J. Guest

    Our Target had the instructions, it was done using mystery gift. Not only did we have the instructions to get the Darkrai, our staff even knew how to get mystery gift, and if you asked the right staff, they would have probably traded with you. :p

    0

