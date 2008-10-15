Pokémon Darkrai Downloadable Free at Target and Toys "R" Us

Pokémon lovers, a downloadable is about to become available at Target and Toys "R" Us stores as part of promotions for the next Pokémon movie, The Rise of Darkrai. From October 30 to November 9, take your DS and your copy of either Diamond or Pearl into one of these stores, find the download zone, and follow the instructions. You need to have played enough to have a Pokédex, which isn't very much at all. Darkrai is apparently "known for its ability to lull people to sleep and cause nightmares". So does that mean it's like the Freddy of Pokémon? The full press release after the jump.

All Pokémon aficionados who bring their Pokémon Diamond or Pokémon Pearl Game, along with their Nintendo DS, to any Target (excluding Target Country) or Toys "R" Us store during the special Darkrai period, can add one of the most sought-after characters in the Pokémon universe, Darkrai, to their game. All they need to do is bring their Nintendo DS and a copy of either game, make their way to the download zone, and follow the instructions in store to receive Darkrai into their game. Fans will also need to ensure they have obtained the Pokédex in their copy of Pokémon Diamond or Pokémon Pearl.

The mysterious Darkrai, known for its ability to lull people to sleep and cause nightmares, is also the star of the latest movie, Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai, available 5 November on DVD. Other Pokémon product, including the Pokémon Trading Card Game, will also be available during the promotion period.

In more Pokémon news, coming to Nintendo DS 13 November is an all new Pokémon Ranger adventure with Pokémon™ Ranger: Shadows of Almia. Your journey to become a Top Ranger, protect nature, and help people and Pokémon in need takes place in the sprawling new Almia region, where you can partner with 17 different Pokémon to complete a variety of Missions and fight the shadows that threaten the peace of the Almia region.

