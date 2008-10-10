Pokémon Returns To Power On Japanese Software Charts

Pokémon Platinum is back. It beat out one of Japan's other favourite series, yet another Dynasty Warriors for the PlayStation 2, to return to the number one spot after a week off. There's little else in the way of exciting new debuts, but we unfortunately see Disaster: Day of Crisis slip further down the charts. Poor Monolith Soft... they worked so hard!
Nintendo's New Super Mario Bros. finds its way back onto the top 30, continuing a bazillion week streak of eyebrow raising sales.
01. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 122,000 / 1,595,000
02. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 Special (PS2) - 110,000 / NEW
03. Super Robot Taisen Z (PS2) - 60,000 / 426,000
04. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 54,000 / 906,000
05. Wii Fit (Wii) - 21,000 / 2,706,000
06. Jikkyou Powerful Major League 3 (PS2) - 18,000 / NEW
07. To Love Ru Trouble: Doki Doki! Rinkaigakkou-Hen (PSP) - 16,000 / NEW
08. Ikkitousen: Eloquent Fist (PSP) - 15,000 / NEW
09. World Destruction: Michibi Kareshi Ishi (DS) - 15,000 / 71,000
10. Dragonball DS (DS) - 12,000 / 115,000
11. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)
12. Kinnikuman Muscle Grand Prix Max 2 Tokumori (PS2)
13. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)
14. One Piece Unlimited Cruise: Episode 1 - Nami ni Yureru Hihou (Wii)
15. Quiz Magic Academy DS (DS)
16. Aquanaut's Holiday: Kakusareta Kiroku (PS3)
17. Disaster: Day of Crisis (Wii)
18. Wii Sports (Wii)
19. Inazuma Eleven (DS)
20. Cross Edge (PS3)
21. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
22. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)
23. Samurai Dou Portable (PSP)
24. Mario Kart DS (DS)
25. Dragon Quest V (DS)
26. Eternal Sonata (PS3)
27. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! Battle Aren (PSP)
28. Jikkyou Powerful Major League 3 (PSP)
29. J-League Winning Eleven 2008 Club Championship (PS2)
30. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]
Last Week: 'Disaster: Day Of Crisis' Debuts Appropriately In Japan [Kotaku]
