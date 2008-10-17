PopStar Guitar Adds More Early Teen Favourites

As much as I like to make fun of XS Games' PopStar Guitar for even existing, I can't shake the feeling that if I were 20 years younger or so I would really get a kick out of their track listing. They've just revealed five new original master recordings for the game, two from Fall Out Boy, one from Paramore, and two from the All-American Rejects, joining a lineup packed with tunes from The Jonas Brothers, Hannah "Stop Calling Me That" Montana, Maroon 5, and Three Doors Down. The track list reads like an iTunes shopping list for creepy internet men who want to pretend they're 14-year-old girls on MySpace.

Oh well, I suppose they'll look a little less ridiculous playing PopStar Guitar than they do playing We Cheer.

XS GAMES CRANKS UP THE VOLUME, BLARING NEW TRACKS FOR POPSTAR GUITAR™

Master Songs From Fall Out Boy, Paramore and All-American Rejects

to Round Out PopStar Guitar's Blockbuster Playlist

NEW YORK - Oct. 16, 2008- Videogame publisher XS Games announced today five new songs for PopStar Guitar™, the all-new music rhythm game for Wii™ and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system. Original music from Fall Out Boy, Paramore and All-American Rejects will allow players to release their PopStar within. The new tracks round out a star-studded line-up of original mastered tracks from some of today's hottest Pop artists.

Over 50 Songs Including Original #1 Hits:

· Thnks Fr Th Mmrs by Fall Out Boy

· Sugar We're Going Down by Fall Out Boy

· Misery Business by Paramore

· Dirty Little Secret by All-American Rejects

· Move Along by All-American Rejects

· Shut Up and Drive by Rihanna

· S.O.S by Jonas Brothers

· See You Again by Miley Cyrus

· Wake Up Call by Maroon 5

· Makes Me Wonder by Maroon 5

· All The Small Things by Blink 182

· Welcome To My Life by Simple Plan

· When I'm Gone by 3 Doors Down

· It's Not My Time by 3 Doors Down

"We are thrilled to continue to unveil new original recording artists that will be featured in PopStar Guitar," said Steve Grossman, chief executive officer of XS Games. "The game's fresh line-up of today's top Pop artists paired with the innovative AirG peripheral for Wii will deliver a very rewarding gaming experience for pop music fans and gamers alike."

In PopStar Guitar, players embark on a journey as a budding guitarist with aspirations of becoming the ultimate Pop music sensation. Throughout the game, players develop skills to help them achieve their goal of success on the main stage of a worldwide "Battle of the Bands" competition, which will bring them international stardom. A fun and family friendly title, PopStar Guitar is sure to bring the family together this holiday season.

PopStar Guitar will be available for Wii™ and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system. The Wii™ version of PopStar Guitar will retail for $59.99 and will come packaged with two AirG™ peripherals straight out of the box ready for multiplayer gameplay. For PlayStation®2 system players, PopStar Guitar supports officially licensed PlayStation®2 system non-USB guitar peripherals and will retail for $29.99.

Developed by Broadsword Interactive, PopStar Guitar is rated "T" (Teen) by the ESRB and will be available in November 2008.

Please visit the official PopStar Guitar website for all the latest news and announcements at www.popstarguitar.com.