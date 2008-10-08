Popstar Guitar Wii Controller & Screens

XS Game's arriviste rhythm game for the PS2 & Wii PopStar Guitar will come with yet another funny-looking WiiMote add-on, the AirG™. (PS2 owners can use something a bit more Guitar shaped - the game is compatible with Guitar Hero peripherals)

XS have released some new PSG screens, together with a pic of the new AirG™ sleeve. It looks like it might be a bit cramped unless you twin it with the Nunchuk - more of a Popstar Ukelele.