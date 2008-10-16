Portal: Still Alive Has New Achievements

The XBLA version of Portal - Portal: Still Alive - will be with us soon. In an attempt to drum up support for a game that most of you already own in some form or another, the XBLA version will feature new achievements. Twelve of them (it's a little unclear whether these are all of them or just some) have been revealed by Microsoft, and they run from the easy ("Dissolve a Turret") to the not-so-easy ("Complete the game without ever taking a bullet"). If you're interested in seeing whether these will get you to buy the game again, the full list is after the jump.
Go for the Gold
15G
Win a gold medal on a challenge map.
Out of the Blue
25G
Once you have control of both portals, only enter the orange portal.
Rat's Tale
15G
Find all the Rat Man Dens.
Is Anyone There?
20G
Complete the game without ever taking a bullet.
Saw that one coming
5G
Cause a rocket sentry to destroy its own rocket when the rocket has been redirected back towards it.
The Camera Adds 10 Pounds
10G
Knock a turret over with a security camera.
Like a Rat
20G
Trap yourself in a test chamber so that GLaDOS has to help you continue.
Feeling like Floating
5G
Dissolve a turret.
Tests like Chicken
15G
Find the chicken's test results.
Cupcake
10G
Beat 5 advanced chambers
Fruitcake
25G
Beat 10 advanced chambers.
Vanilla Crazy Cake
35G
Beat all advanced chambers.
