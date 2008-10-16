The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Portal: Still Alive Has New Achievements

The XBLA version of Portal - Portal: Still Alive - will be with us soon. In an attempt to drum up support for a game that most of you already own in some form or another, the XBLA version will feature new achievements. Twelve of them (it's a little unclear whether these are all of them or just some) have been revealed by Microsoft, and they run from the easy ("Dissolve a Turret") to the not-so-easy ("Complete the game without ever taking a bullet"). If you're interested in seeing whether these will get you to buy the game again, the full list is after the jump.

Go for the Gold

15G
Win a gold medal on a challenge map.

Out of the Blue

25G
Once you have control of both portals, only enter the orange portal.

Rat's Tale

15G
Find all the Rat Man Dens.

Is Anyone There?

20G
Complete the game without ever taking a bullet.

Saw that one coming

5G
Cause a rocket sentry to destroy its own rocket when the rocket has been redirected back towards it.

The Camera Adds 10 Pounds

10G
Knock a turret over with a security camera.

Like a Rat

20G
Trap yourself in a test chamber so that GLaDOS has to help you continue.

Feeling like Floating

5G
Dissolve a turret.

Tests like Chicken

15G
Find the chicken's test results.

Cupcake

10G
Beat 5 advanced chambers

Fruitcake

25G
Beat 10 advanced chambers.

Vanilla Crazy Cake

35G
Beat all advanced chambers.

Portal: Still Alive - New Achievements [Gamerscore]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles