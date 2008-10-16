Portal: Still Alive Has New Achievements

The XBLA version of Portal - Portal: Still Alive - will be with us soon. In an attempt to drum up support for a game that most of you already own in some form or another, the XBLA version will feature new achievements. Twelve of them (it's a little unclear whether these are all of them or just some) have been revealed by Microsoft, and they run from the easy ("Dissolve a Turret") to the not-so-easy ("Complete the game without ever taking a bullet"). If you're interested in seeing whether these will get you to buy the game again, the full list is after the jump.

Go for the Gold 15G

Win a gold medal on a challenge map. Out of the Blue 25G

Once you have control of both portals, only enter the orange portal. Rat's Tale 15G

Find all the Rat Man Dens. Is Anyone There? 20G

Complete the game without ever taking a bullet. Saw that one coming 5G

Cause a rocket sentry to destroy its own rocket when the rocket has been redirected back towards it. The Camera Adds 10 Pounds 10G

Knock a turret over with a security camera. Like a Rat 20G

Trap yourself in a test chamber so that GLaDOS has to help you continue. Feeling like Floating 5G

Dissolve a turret. Tests like Chicken 15G

Find the chicken's test results. Cupcake 10G

Beat 5 advanced chambers Fruitcake 25G

Beat 10 advanced chambers. Vanilla Crazy Cake 35G

Beat all advanced chambers.

Portal: Still Alive - New Achievements [Gamerscore]