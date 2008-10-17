Portal: Still Alive Lies Next Week

Are you an Xbox 360 owner that didn't pick up The Orange Box when it was released around this time last year? What is wrong with you? No no, it's okay. You'll be able to snag the best of the box next week as Microsoft's Gamerscore Blog reveals the release date for Portal: Still Alive. On October 22nd at around 2AM Pacific, GLaDOS makes her triumphant return to the 360, bringing with her all of the fun of the original title plus 14 Xbox 360-exclusive challenge maps and six advanced maps for extra added flavour. The only question that remains is will there be cake, and will it be the cake of truth this time?

