The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PowerUp Forever Gameplay Vid

We caught a glimpse of the potential machine-exploder that had Fahey so enamored at E3 earlier this year. PowerUp Forever looks to be flOw's take on the never ending , bullet-hell shoot-em ups that do so well in Japanese arcades and on PSN and Xbox Live Arcade.

In PowerUp Forever you play your way through procedurally generated environments trying to take on bosses bigger than you to evolve. As you grow, so do the enemies you face. The game will include four modes:

• Survival Mode - Survive relentless waves of non-stop enemies
• Guardian Rush Mode - Defeat a series of guardians in the shortest length of time
• Defender - How long can you survive only using a shield?
• Overkill Mode - Unlimited weapons!

The space shooter is do out this fall on the PSN and XBLA.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles