Preorder Lips, Get Free Songs

Lips may be a bit of a hard sell for Microsoft. Mostly because both the PS2 and PS3 already do SingStar, and have been doing it for years. But hey, bundling free stuff never hurt a game's sales prospects, so there's no harm in Microsoft offering "one free song every week for two months" with every preorder lodged at GameStop. That's eight free songs. The catch? You can't choose from any eight songs, you have to pick from a list "chosen for you by the Zune team". The Zune team? Nothankyou.jpg. If I have to choose songs from somebody else's Zune list, it's Dude Huge or bust.

