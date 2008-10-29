Pre-Purchase Empire: Total War, Get Rome: Total War

Not that many Steam customers will need convincing to pre-purchase Empire: Total War, but just in case you do, Valve and Sega have teamed up to offer you a little sweetener. You may be put off paying for a game in October that's not due until 2009. Who knows. Anyway, that sweetener is, you pre-purchase Empire: Total War, and you get Rome: Total War (Gold edition) for free. And so free that you can play it right away, you don't even need to wait for Empire to come out.