Presidents Of The USA Rock Band Pack - Dune Buggy!

A slow day, a relatively ho-hum day, and then my heart fills with joy as news reaches me that November 4th will see the release of the most election day appropriate Rock Band 2 track pack possible, featuring three songs from The Presidents of the United States of America. 'Ladybug', 'Feather Pluck'n', and one of my favourite songs of all time, 'Dune Buggy', will be joining their hit single 'Lump', which shipped on the Rock Band 2 disc. What, no 'Kitty'?

'Dune Buggy' is a song about a spider and his girlfriend riding in a little blue dune buggy. It is my anthem. Until such a time as Harmonix wakes up and adds Stan Bush's 'The Touch' to their game, this shall be the only song I play, as far as any of you are concerned.

Rockband II Gamepack News [Official PUSA Site - Thanks TRTX!]