Prince Of Persia, Inspired By Jordan Mechner's Kid Brother



Wish there was a word more awesome than awesome. Because this would be that. Above is the original animation reference footage for the original Price of Persia. From 1985. That's PoP creator Jordan Mechner's little brother, running around in baggy pants. Mechner took this footage, tracked his bro's movements then based the Prince's animation on them. The likeness manages to be both amazing, creepy and amazing all at the same time.

October 20, 1985 [Jordan Mechner, via Boing-Boing]