Pro Evo's been out for, what, a day or two? Least, it has in Europe. And already, it's getting an update. A major update at that. Due to be available for download in "about three weeks", the update will introduce correct licensing for Spanish clubs Athletico Madrid, Sevilla, Racing Santander and Valladolid, while many other teams will receive the correct rosters and playing strips. Controls have also been tweaked, allowing special moves to be performed more easily, and a replay sharing feature has also been added. Good to see Konami are devoted to keeping the game in tip-top shape, but you can't help but wonder whether this is them hitting the big red PANIC button after rival FIFA's critical resurgence.
Pro Evo 2009 Already Getting Major Update
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink