Pro Evo 2009 Already Getting Major Update

Pro Evo's been out for, what, a day or two? Least, it has in Europe. And already, it's getting an update. A major update at that. Due to be available for download in "about three weeks", the update will introduce correct licensing for Spanish clubs Athletico Madrid, Sevilla, Racing Santander and Valladolid, while many other teams will receive the correct rosters and playing strips. Controls have also been tweaked, allowing special moves to be performed more easily, and a replay sharing feature has also been added. Good to see Konami are devoted to keeping the game in tip-top shape, but you can't help but wonder whether this is them hitting the big red PANIC button after rival FIFA's critical resurgence.

